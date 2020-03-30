toya-johnson-is-having-fun-with-her-favorite-girls,-reign-rushing-and-jashae-and-her-husband-to-be,-robert-rushing

Toya Johnson is social distancing just like the rest of us, and she’s trying to find all kinds of fun activities to do while at home. She’s spending her days with Robert Rushing, their baby girl Reign Rushing, and her niece Jashae.

Just in case you don’t know, Jashae is Toya’s late brother, Josh’s daughter and fans are completely in love with her.

Check out the fun video that Toya shared on her social media account:

‘When boredom strikes…..#tiktok #misstoyajohnson Romper: @tyluxe_boutique.’

A follower said: ‘Girl boredom had me join tik tok today and chile I did ten videos. 😂 I was like my 50 yr old azz shouldn’t be enjoying tik tok this much! Follow me, guys hunterbs50,’ and a fan said: ‘Aww look at Reinbeaux! 🎀. I love that jumpsuit where I can order it from??’

One commenter wrote: ‘Beautiful home Toya! You have great taste in decorating and clothing! I love your style,’ and someone else said: ‘I’m jealous of how lit her eyebrows gonna be when she grows up ♥️.’

Someone said: ‘You are soooo pretty without make up you look sooo young Toya,’ and one follower said: ‘I’m done the toothbrush though! Too cute! She makes sure mommy’s edges are slayed!’

A fan gushed over Reigny and said: ‘Baby Reign is getting them edges together honey,’ and someone else said: ‘@toyajohnson where is the rest of the video challenge. @reign_beaux didn’t get in that is too cute.’

Oher than this, Toya recently shared a video that will be leaving a lot of fans in awe.

Her and Robert Rushing’s baby girl was filmed making her dad a Chai latte, and the clip will definitely make your day.

Lots of fans gushed over Reigny and praised the sweet girl’s beauty and wits.

If you’re wondering how the other favorite lady of Toya is doing, Reginae Carter, she’s flaunting her acting skills on social media these days.

Toya made headlines not too long ago when she celebrated Robert’s mom’s birthday.



