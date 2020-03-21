Toya Johnson Is Drinking From The Fountain Of Youth These Days While In Social Distancing – Check Out The Video In Which She Flaunts Her Natural Look

Toya Johnson keeps her skin glowing these days while she’s isolating at home with her family. She shared a video in which she is flaunting her natural look, and fans cannot have enough of her beauty.

Check out the video that Toya shared on her social media account below.

‘Keep your skin glowing✨I’m Social distancing and keeping up my skin routine with my @dermilogic spin brush,’ Toya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘You are so naturally beautiful,’ and another follower posted this: ‘What is the name of your facial product and where can I find it.’

A follower said: ‘You look so pretty!!! Your skin is flawless I think I’m gonna try that, thank you,’ and one other commenter posted this: ‘Girl you still look 10. Beautiful Toya, your skin is beautiful.’

One other follower said: ‘What’s the name of the facial product you use @toyajohnson,’ and a fan posted this: ‘You look like a little girl @toyajohnson your skin is BOMB‼️ thx for the info.’

A commenter wrote: ‘You are so beautiful and don’t need any makeup at all,’ and someone else praised her natural beauty and said: ‘You’re so beautiful. You don’t need any makeup at all.’

Other than this, not too long ago, Tiny made a lot of fans happy when she posted a throwback pic in which people were able to spot Tamar Braxton as well.

Lots of people praised young Tamar, and they made sure to highlight how beautiful she looked.

Speaking of Tamar, she made fans really happy recently when she launched new music.

She revealed this on her social media account, and her boo, David Adefeso, also made sure to raise his woman on his own IG account as well.

Fans could not be more excited after checking out the track, and they made sure to praise Tamar.



