Toya Johnson Is Celebrating Robert Rushing’s Mom’s Birthday – See The Sweet Message She Has For Mrs. Shirley

Toya Johnson celebrates Robert Rushing’s mom’s birthday. Mrs. Shirley receives an emotional message from Toya, who also shared a sweet photo on her social media account in order to mark this important event in the family.

‘You are a such a wonderful grandmother, and you are an even more spectacular mom. Nothing compares to how awesome a mother-in-law you are though. ❤️Happy birthday to the sweetest mother-in-law ever! You’ve always made me feel loved, and I hope you feel the same on your special day. I Love you Mrs.Shirley🎉🎉🎉’ Toya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Aww look a baby when she was a baby they grow so fast she is so cute.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Such a lovely photo. Hope you all stay safe and healthy 💕 Xx’ and a follower said: ‘Happy Birthday day Aunt Shirley…Love you.’

One other follower posted: ‘Happy birthday to your mother in law. May God continue to bless her.’

Someone else said: ‘That is who Reign looks like! her grandma! such a beautiful pic HBD Mrs. Shirley enjoy your special day God bless you.’

One other follower posted this: ‘@toyajohnson you can always tell a man who was raised by an amazing woman, their whole swag just hit different! Happy Birthday to your Mother-in-law.’

A fan wrote: ‘@toyajohnson Ain’t nothing like a Mrs. Shirley. Strict hand but fair. No nonsense but have the best sense of humor. Ppl person and will give have she has. Her truth can sometimes hurt but her wisdom will never lead you wrong.’

One other commenter said: ‘& she raised a phenomenal man ! I’m so happy you finally got your happily ever after. You deserve it. Happy birthday 🎂’

In other news, Toya and her future hubby are answering various questions about their relationship which fans have been dying to know the answer to for a really long time.



