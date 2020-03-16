Toya Johnson Has A New Glam Talk Episode Out – See It Here

Toya Johnson made her fans happy with a new post on YouTube. Since most of the people are hanging out at their houses, they will have something to watch these days.

Toya has a YouTube channel on which she posts all kinds of exciting videos. She recently posted one, and you can check it out below.

‘Check out my latest glam talk episode on YouTube now! Click the link in my bio to subscribe to my YouTube channel! #toyasglamsession,’ Toya captioned her post.

People praised her channel and videos that she shared on her YouTube channel, and they said that they could not wait for more content.

Someone said: ‘I love watching your channel we need more,’ and another follower posted this: ‘So proud of youuuuu♥️ I get a good laugh watching it & enjoys it.’

A fan wrote: ‘Hey toya I love watching your videos. They are very educational, interesting and inspiring! Please continued to upload more.’

Another follower posted: ‘@toyajohnson love how you have grown been a while since we last talked shit all the way to Abe but I’m glad you’re living your best life stay safe and healthy out there.’

Someone else said: ‘I love who @toyajohnson is a strong black woman who remains her authentic self. 💕’

Other than this, fans were really sad when Toya announced that a much-waited event had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Hello WNM Family, it saddens us to have to do this, but for the safety of everyone who will attend, we are canceling the Miami 5k until further notice. Thank you for all your love and continued support. #wnmmiami,’ Toya was posting a couple of days ago.

Even though fans were said, they completely understood her decision and wished her all the best.

Other than this, Toya is living her best life with her family.



