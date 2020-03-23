Toya Johnson Dances Together With Her Late Brother Josh’s Daughter, Jashae – See The Sweet Video

Toya Johnson made a lot of her fans happy when she showed them that she is having fun with her niece during social distancing. Toya is dancing with Jashae, who is her late brother, Josh’s daughter.

Other than this, Toya keeps her skin glowing these days while she’s isolating at home with her family. She shared a video in which she is flaunting her natural look, and fans cannot have enough of her beauty.

Check out the video that Toya shared on her social media account of choice below.

‘My no dancing ass joined Tik Tok.🤷🏽‍♀️ now @_theylovejashae_ gotta teach me all the cool dances. 🤣🤣 #misstoyajohnson,’ Toya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘This is horrible when we have to turn to TikTok for fun,’ and a follower posted this: ‘Where’s Reigny? Haven’t seen her since she kicked you out her ice cream shop.’

Toya’s fans are simply in love with Reigny and they could not be happier when she posts pics and videos featuring the baby girl.

Another follower said: ‘I just love how you take care of her – blessings on your hands Toya,’ and a fan posted this: ‘You really can’t dance T. I thought you were playing when u say that. You cute though.’

Someone else said: ‘I just started TikTok @toyajohnson and hunny who… I love it!! We have so much fun… I’m learning the dances too!! Squad, have fun love, y’all too cute.’

Another follower posted this: ‘It’s cause u trying to shake yo tale too & it doesn’t cause for that lol.’

Someone said: ‘Lls @toyajohnson @kandi every time I see you two ladies dancing your facial expressions with no rhythm!! Have me Dying!! Get it Toya @kandi gets her Groove on as well.’

Lots of fans gushed over Toya and her niece in the comments.



