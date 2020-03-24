toya-johnson-and-robert-rushing-are-answering-some-juicy-questions-about-their-relationship-in-this-video

Toya Johnson posted a TikTok challenge on her social media account. She and her future hubby are answering various questions about their relationship which fans have been dying to know the answer to for a really long time.

‘I got @mrrushlife to play a Tik Tok game with me… he doesn’t want to dance with me but he like this game. 🤣🤣 follow me on Tik Tok #misstoyajohnson,’ Toya captioned her post.

Someone freaked out and said: ‘Thought one of y’all was gonna say y’all had the Rona 😩 before I read the caption,’ and one follower posted this: ‘You will neva know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.’

A follower said: ‘Lol New Orleans bound baby messy, messy it’s ok though teedy Toya you rich you can be messy as you wanna.’

One other follower said: ‘I believe the grumpy part lol…. to me the majority of females are grumpy in the morning,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘I was looking at it with no sound, i thought yall was saying yall corona.’

Someone else said: ‘Y’all so cute! Y’all should do this at the wedding with each other shoe.’

A commenter wrote: ‘Yall are too cute. Do another one. This time for it with yall eyes closed. @toyajohnson @mrrushlife.’

A fan told Toya: ‘That was fun to watch and very enlightening to the fact the there are still beautiful couples who know each other which is a vital part of a vital part of communicating,’ and someone else posted: ‘I love this and love y’all. I’m so happy for you Toya @toyajohnson. You’re such a beautiful woman inside and out, I love you.’

Another one of Toya’s backers said: ‘@toyajohnson from your answers you both know each other and take responsibility.’

Other than this, Toya has been spending a lot of time at home these days and people were in awe when she shared a video in which she was having fun with her niece, Jashae.



