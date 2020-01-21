toxic-water:-a-river-slowly-poisoned-by-pollution

When Enjang first experienced stomach pain a year ago he ignored it. The father of three, from the village of Ciherang in West Java, was instead focused on the upcoming rice harvest.

But today he is bedridden with stage three colorectal cancer and doctors have put his chances of survival at just 30 per cent.

Enjang is not the only one to be hit by the disease: his nephew died from it last year while a neighbour is receiving treatment at the same hospital.

There are no official figures on cancer rates in the area but local scientists and doctors both suspect that the cases are linked to the Citarum River, often dubbed the world’s most polluted waterway.