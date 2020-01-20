town-council-slammed-for-displaying-portrait-of-child-rapist-ex-mayor

The decision to carry on displaying convicted paedophile’s portrait in a town hall has been called ‘disgusting’ and ‘abhorrent’.

David Bosswell was given an 18 year prison sentence in 2018 after being found guilty of raping a girl aged under 10 and sexually assaulting another.

Now an online petition has been started urging Pembroke Town Council to take down a portrait of the disgraced ex-mayor, which is staying up despite uproar from locals.

Marcel Laval, who previously stood for the council seat left by Boswell, called the decision to keep the portrait ‘disgusting’.

He has reported the matter with Pembrokeshire County council’s monitoring officer and asked why a paedophile’s image should be placed alongside other former mayors.

He told the Tivyside Advertiser: ‘There is now a major question upon the suitability for any Pembroke Town Councillor to hold the office if they wish to be recognised as happy to have a paedophile as a role model.’

Pembroke county councillor, and town councillor, Jon Harvey said: ‘I find it totally abhorrent that a photograph of the former mayor (a convicted child rapist) is on display within the town hall.

‘While he may have held the position for a short period, his conviction for the most heinous of crimes brought nothing but shame on the role and should not be celebrated.’

During his trial at Swansea Crown Court in 2018, Boswell, then 58, claimed his victims had lied about being attacked by him in the 1990s.

One of the ex-Conservative councillor’s victims told the hearing she still had nightmares about it and still thought about the incident every day.

Another said she was too afraid to visit Pembroke Dock in case she saw her tormentor again.

Boswell, nicknamed Dai, lost his court appeal against his convictions in November last year.

He claimed that after the jury were shown the victims’ video interviews for a second time, the judge did not go over the defendant’s evidence or put his case to them again.

But judges at the Court of Appeal in Swansea said they found nothing that could be considered as unfairness in how the trial was handled.

