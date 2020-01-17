tourists-found-dead-at-site-of-1973-iceland-plane-crash

The bodies of two Chinese tourists have been found at the site of an infamous plane crash in southern Iceland.

The man and the woman were found 150 metres apart near the Sólheimasandur crash site, which draws many tourists each year.

Police in the country said the pair were travelling together and it is believed they may have died from exposure.

A rental car was found in the Sólheimasandur car park and the car’s windows were broken.

Traffic cameras saw the car on Monday afternoon but that was the last sighting. Weather conditions at the site have been extreme this week.

A police spokesman said a post-mortem would take place early next week but they had found no signs of a ‘criminal act.’

Chief constable Oddur Arnason added the pair were in their 20s and their bodies showed signs of hypothermia.

The Chinese Embassy has been notified of the discovery, which was made by other tourists.

They first found the body of the woman off a footpath leading to the crash plane. South Iceland Police arrived and found the body of the man two hours later.

In 1973, a US military plane ran out of fuel and crash-landed on the beach at Sólheimasandur. No-one was killed.

The fuselage of the plane still rests at the site, and has become a tourist attraction.