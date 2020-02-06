Tourist tells how he chased Mayfair gang who stabbed him for £115,000 watch

A tourist chased three robbers who stabbed him in the arm and yanked a £115,000 watch from his wrist in Mayfair.

Bo Khan, 55, was with his wife when he was attacked for the designer Breguet Tourbillon in Berkeley Square.

Wearing a white T-shirt, he is seen on CCTV staggering after the muggers.

The suspects, in their 30s, ran off in the direction of Park Lane pursued by the couple, officers said. One of the robbers dropped his own watch during the melee.

Met police detectives said Mr Khan suffered a deep knife wound to his left arm in the incident at around 3.30pm on June 9 last year.

Bo Khan was spending four nights in London when the incident took place

The Manchester property developer and his wife Karen had just returned from Tenerife to celebrate their son’s 18th birthday when they decided to spend four nights in London.

Mr Khan said: “We were just crossing the road to go to Sexy Fish in Berkeley Square for a drink when I was mugged.

He was wife his wife when the incident took place

“They tried to cut through the tendon in my arm to disable me and stop me fighting back. They knew what they were doing. I chased after them because it was so out of order. All I can think about is how worse it could have been.

“Although it’s a ridiculously expensive watch, it is quite nondescript. They probably stole it because it looked worth nicking rather than any knowledge of its true value.

Police today released images of three men they are seeking in connection with the attack (Met Police)

“I spent a few hours in hospital but luckily there is no long-term damage. I’m appealing for anyone with information to come forward before they rob anyone else.”

Police today released images of three men they are seeking in connection with the attack. They are described as being of Mediterranean appearance and medium build.

They are described as being of Mediterranean appearance and medium build (Met Police)

Officers from the Central West Area Robbery Squad have made no arrests.

Detective Constable Eve Kelly said: “This violent robbery was committed in broad daylight and it appears that the victim was specifically targeted for his watch. He and his wife were left shaken and have since received counselling to help deal with the impact of this robbery.

“We have followed up numerous CCTV and forensic leads but unfortunately not made any arrests, and now we are hoping that the public can help put names to these faces. If you recognise any of these men we would urge you to get in touch.”

Call officers on 020 7321 7581 or 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.