tourist-killed-in-thailand-when-new-year’s-firework-explodes-in-face

January 1, 2020 | 11: 57am

A British man was killed in a freak accident during a New Year’s celebration in Thailand when a firework exploded in his face, according to reports.

Gary McLaren, 50, bought the faulty firework outside a club in Pattaya, where his fiancée, Jasmine, traveled with him to ring in the new year, Mirror reported.

He struggled to light the firework before it exploded on his second attempt, killing him in front of his fiancée around 12: 30 a.m. Wednesday, the outlet reported.

“The first time didn’t work. The second time smoke came out,” bar employee Wassana Ngontai said. “The man didn’t move, then there was a big explosion in his face and he fell back.”

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures on the tourist but it was too late, authorities said.

“Rescue personnel who attended to the injured person performed chest compressions but it was too late as he was already dead,” Nakhonrat Nontseelard with Pattaya City Police Station said, according to the outlet.

It’s illegal to purchase fireworks in Pattaya and police are investigating how McClaren obtained the device, the Mirror reported.

His fiancée shared the last photo of them together on Facebook in the wake of his death.

“This is last picture for you honey you will be in my heart forever babe,” she wrote on Facebook.