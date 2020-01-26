Tour Down Under 2020, stage six – full results and standings: Richie Porte wins his home race for the second time

Australia’s Richie Porte has won the Tour Down Under for the second time, though for the first time in seven years he failed to win the grueling stage to the top of Willunga Hill.

Porte finished second behind unheralded Englishman Matthew Holmes on a stage he has won for the last six years after a massed breakaway on the 151.5km (95 mile) finishing stage threw the overall race standings into turmoil.

Two-time defending champion Daryl Impey entered the final stage with a two-second lead over Porte on general classification in the first World Tour event of the season.

But Impey’s chances of an unprecedented third-straight win dissolved on the second of two climbs up Willunga Hill while Porte launched his trademark attack on the second climb to put the overall result beyond doubt.

Porte’s chance of extending his winning streak on the Willunga stage was lost when Holmes, riding a World Tour event for the first time, swept passed him over the crown of the hill and beat him to the finish line by three seconds.

The 26 year-old from Wigan was part of a 26-rider break which sowed panic among teams whose riders were in contention for the Tour win. The breakaway maintained a lead of more than four minutes over the peloton until the first of the two climbs up Willunga Hill.