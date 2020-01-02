touching-notes-are-left-for-firefighters-tackling-devastating-australia-bushfires

As hundreds of bushfires continue to burn across Australia, children have been writing notes thanking the fire service for their tireless efforts.

Cards praising the bravery of the mainly volunteer firefighters have emerged which praise them for saving lives and homes.

Many of the notes are accompanied with images of flames as the country faces its worst infernos in history.

Temperatures are again set to soar before the weekend and thousands of residents and tourists have been evacuated out of the path of the blazes.

At least 18 people have died in the two most populous states of New South Wales and Victoria and at least 1,200 homes destroyed.

There are still more than 200 fires burning out of control and some 13.5 million acres of the country have been ravaged – an area a third the size of England.

There are warnings that many rural communities are on the brink of a humanitarian crisis as water sources are compromised and food and fuel supplies run low.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has declared a seven-day state of emergency and mass evacuations will begin tomorrow.

Tourists have already been ordered to leave a 115-mile zone along the state’s picturesque coast while people in the Snowy Mountains have been given 24 hours to leave as temperatures are predicted to reach 46C at the weekend.

The state’s Transport Minister, Andrew Constance, has called it the ‘largest evacuation of people out of the region ever’ and queues several miles long are stretching along roads towards Sydney and capital Canberra.

Further south in the state of Victoria, tourists fled to Mallacoota’s beach as fire bore down on the remote town.

Two Navy ships have now arrived ready to evacuate some 4,000 people still huddled around the foreshore.

Victoria joint bushfire task force commander Doug Laidlaw said the first evacuees would be moved onto the vessels Friday morning, with children, the sick and elderly taking priority.

Acrid smoke from the blazes has now travelled as far as New Zealand, turning the air over its glacial peaks brown.

The unprecedented crisis has sparked street protests calling on the government to immediately act on climate change, which scientists say is creating a longer and more intense bushfire season.

Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison has come under increasing pressure for his actions, which included holidaying in Hawaii as the disaster unfolded and reiterating his support for Australia’s lucrative – but heavily polluting – coal mining industry.