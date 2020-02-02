Touchdown: St. Louis Rams legend Isaac Bruce punches ticket to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce scores his first of four touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 10, 1999 at the Edward Jones Dome. The Rams beat the 49ers 42-20. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

No more waiting.Isaac Bruce is in.The go-to receiver from the greatest offense in NFL history is headed to Canton as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”Done deal. God is good,” Bruce told the Post-Dispatch by phone Saturday afternoon not long after he received the long-awaited knock on his hotel room door.”It’s funny,” Bruce said. “I thought I would feel like running through the wall.”Instead he found himself thinking of everyone who is celebrating along with him.That includes you, St. Louis.”I’m excited,” Bruce said. “I’m excited for the other guys. It’s great. For me. For the city of St. Louis. We are going to have a good time with it, man.”Bruce celebrated with his wife and daughters before hustling to the announcement ceremony.The four-time Hall of Fame finalist will be among the 2020 class members announced in Miami tonight, the night before Super Bowl LIV.”Frustration doesn’t stand a chance,” Bruce said about the three times before this he waited for a knock that never came. “Anger doesn’t stand a chance. Time to rejoice. Time to reflect. God has been so good to me. So faithful. All glory to him. Once again, he has lifted up my head.”Bruce, 47, helped a legendary St. Louis Rams offense known as ‘The Greatest Show on Turf,’ become the first NFL offense to score 500 or more points in three consecutive seasons (1999-2001). He won one Super Bowl (XXXIV) and played in another (XXXVI). The four-time Pro-Bowler’s 16-season career included 1,024 receptions for 15,208 yards and 91 touchdowns in 223 games.Bruce was one of 15 finalists in a group that also included fellow St. Louis Rams legend Torry Holt, a first-time finalist, and safety Steve Atwater, who attended Lutheran North High School in St. Louis.Atwater was selected and will join Bruce in in the 2020 Hall of Fame class. Holt was not.Other finalists included: Tony Boselli, safety LeRoy Butler, offensive guard Alan Faneca, offensive guard Steve Hutchinson, running back Edgerrin James, safety John Lynch, linebacker Sam Mills, safety Troy Polamalu, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, linebacker Zach Thomas, wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive tackle Bryant Young.Players had to receive 80 percent of votes from the Hall of Fame selection committee that was tasked with selecting a maximum of five modern-day players.Bruce and the other new Hall of Famers will officially enter the Hall of Fame in Canton on Saturday, Aug. 8.Bruce joins fellow former St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner, offensive tackle Orlando Pace, running back Marshall Faulk and defensive back Aeneas Williams in the Hall of Fame.This story will be updated.

Who’s Who of NHL is here because Blues, their city and their state — and, John Calipari? — combined to pull Enterprise Center out of the dust.

A three-time All-Star and a pile of pucks, alone on the ice. It’s a small thing, and a big thing, for the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues.

‘It’s a hockey hotbed,’ Blues All-Star forward Ryan O’Reilly said. And, one with a hard-earned hangover.

Addition of Castellanos is latest in big series of offseason moves.

Ozuna’s deal with Atlanta clarified just how closely the Cards are guarding the cash this winter, and just how cold the front office had grown on him.

Documentary about 1980s Cardinals showcases Whiteyball teams’ reliance on speed and defense — something key to this year’s team.

After listening to the veteran Cardinals third baseman, how can anyone put stock in Houston’s offense?

Columnist Ben Frederickson takes Cardinals, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments in his weekly chat.

It’s not all signature one-liners and Bieber chatter. When it comes to his game preparation, determination and drive, Binnington hasn’t budged.

He has denied having any knowledge of sign stealing during his time there.

Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce scores his first of four touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 10, 1999 at the Edward Jones Dome. The Rams beat the 49ers 42-20. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com