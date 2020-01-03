tottenham’s-worst-fears-confirmed-as-scan-reveals-harry-kane-hamstring-tear

Jose Mourinho’s fear that he could be without Harry Kane for some time appears to have been confirmed after Tottenham Hotspur said the forward had suffered a tear to his left hamstring.

Kane underwent a second scan on the injury on Friday, having pulled up in the second half of the New Year’s Day defeat at Southampton, and Mourinho, the Spurs manager, admitted his concern that the player had suffered a significant problem.

A club statement on Friday revealed the nature of the problem but did not specify the grade of tear or timescale for recovery. “Following assessment, we can confirm that Harry Kane suffered a tear in his left hamstring,” it said. “Our medical staff will continue to review the injury, with treatment ongoing.”

Kane’s response on Twitter, however, suggested it could be some time before he is fit to return. “Head up. Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” was the player’s message accompanied by a picture of Kane clutching his leg at St Mary’s Stadium.

Speaking earlier, Mourinho had said he expected to be without the player for a while. “I think we’re going to lose him for some period,” he said. “Everybody knows who he is, what he is, what he means for the team, the fans, the club. His quality, the routines that the team has playing with him, every minute of every game he doesn’t play we miss, so every match that he doesn’t play we’re going to miss him.