Tottenham XI vs Southampton: Predicted lineup and latest confirmed team news for FA Cup replay today

News
Jose Mourinho has a number of selection decisions to make tonight as Tottenham welcome Southampton for their FA Cup replay.

Mourinho could opt to give Toby Alderweireld a rest, just as he did at St. Mary’s for the original game, with Jan Vertonghen coming back in.

In midfield, Dele Alli is a doubt with a sore ankle following Raheem Sterling’s reckless challenge at the weekend, so Tanguy Ndombele could start for the first time since the 1-0 defeat at Southampton in the Premier League on New Year’s Day.

Sunday’s hero Steven Bergwijn is ineligible, having been signed after the first meeting, so Erik Lamela looks likely to come into the front three.

The other players pushing for a start are Ryan Sessegnon, who could be deployed at left-back or on the wing, and Gedson Fernandes, who started the first game but did not stand out.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Tanganga; Winks, Lo Celso, Ndombele; Son, Lamela, Lucas

