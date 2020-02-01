tottenham-xi-vs-man-city:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineup-and-latest-injuries

Tottenham XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries

News
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has said new signing Steven Bergwijn will be involved against Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 22-year-old Dutchman could go straight into the XI as part of a fluid front three with Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura, which is still conspicuously lacking a natural centre-forward.

Bergwijn will take time to adapt but is match fit having spent the first half of the season playing for PSV Eindhoven.

Mourinho has options in midfield, with Gedson Fernandes settling in well and Tanguy Ndombele now fit for over a fortnight but he is likely to stick with the recent partnership of Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso, along with Dele Alli.

Defensively, Mourinho could keep on with the same four that played against Southampton last time out, although Davinson Sanchez is pushing to replace Jan Vertonghen or stand-in left-back Japhet Tanganga.

Ben Davies (ankle), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) remain sidelined.

Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga; Lo Celso, Winks, Dele; Bergwijn, Lucas, Son

