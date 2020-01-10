tottenham-want-chelsea-transfer-target-moussa-dembele-as-cover-for-harry-kane

Tottenham are exploring the possibility of signing Moussa Dembele following confirmation of a serious injury for Harry Kane, reports say.

Kane is set to undergo surgery on his hamstring and could miss the rest of the Premier League season, leaving Jose Mourinho without his No.1 striker.

Spurs are in talks with AC Milan for Krzysztof Piatek, but Goal claim Mourinho is also keen on Lyon star Dembele.

Chelsea made Dembele one of their top transfer targets this month and lodged a £34million bid for the goalscorer, which was rejected by Lyon.

The French side are adamant Dembele is going nowhere and released a public statement earlier this month insisting the Frenchman was not for sale, but reports this week claimed he has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

With Kane’s injury, Mourinho has a lack of natural centre-forwards at his disposal and Tottenham have been attracted to Dembele because of his excellent goalscoring record.

Dembele has scored 13 times this season and has 33 goals in 73 appearances for Lyon.

Tottenham are wary of relying on Lucas Moura and Son-Heung Min, who are both natural wide-men in Mourinho’s side.

Kane leads Tottenham’s scoring charts with 17 goals this season, streaks ahead of Son (10) and Moura (6).

There has been no formal bid for Dembele and after Lyon’s public hands-off message to Chelsea, Tottenham might find it difficult to convince the French side to sell.

‘L’Olympique Lyonnais are aware of certain reports in the media which suggest that Moussa Dembele could be of interest to other clubs during this transfer period,’ a Lyon statement read.

‘L’Olympique Lyonnais would like to reaffirm their wish, just as in the 2019 summer window, to keep Moussa Dembele.

‘The club has total confidence in Moussa and counts on him to form part of a competitive team for seasons to come.’

MORE: Moussa Dembele has verbal agreement with Chelsea but Lyon playing hardball over transfer

MORE: Tottenham reach £28m agreement with AC Milan for Krzysztof Piatek to cover for injured Harry Kane





