tottenham-vs-west-ham,-fa-women’s-super-league:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United at the Hive in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League. The two London sides are seventh and eighth in the league, although the Hammers have two games in hand on Spurs with a three point gap to make up.

These two sides made history by facing-off at the London Stadium in September – a game which Tottenham won 2-0 in the first Women’s Super League game hosted by the stadium built for London 2012.

Spurs were well beaten last time out by a very good Manchester City team. While there is no shame in that they did conceded four goals which is a concern for head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros.

West Ham’s last two Super League fixtures have been called-off – the most recent due to mass illness in the Hammers squad. Their last outing was in the Continental League Cup against Crystal Palace on 11 December where they won 7-0.

Karen Hills told Tottenham Hotspur’s website before the game “We’re expecting a tough game against West Ham after beating them twice away from home this season and we know they’ll put up a good fight on Sunday.

“Our game at the London Stadium was a massive highlight for us this season but I think the game this weekend is going to be a completely different encounter. Both teams are capable of winning on their day and I feel that we are quite evenly matched, and another three points will be massive for both sides.

“We’re familiar with their strengths and their weaknesses but at the same time, they have added some new players into the mix, and they’ve had a slightly extended break with their last two fixtures being postponed, so we know they’ll be raring to go.

“Our girls know how important these games against the teams around us are. We’ve got to be consistent with our performances and we’ve got to stay disciplined and organised to hopefully come away with three points.”

Juan Amoros added: “Our target, as always, is to get three points. We know our performance against Manchester City last week in the first half was unacceptable and we are much better than that and we’re determined to put things right on Sunday.

“We showed in our second half display that we can compete and there were plenty of positives to take and now it’s about making sure we stay switched on and competitive throughout the entire 90 minutes.

“We’re pleased with how hard the girls have been working in training and we know it’s never going to be easy against West Ham. Since we last played them, they have strengthened their squad and we know how tight things are getting in the table with them just three points behind us with two games in hand.”