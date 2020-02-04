tottenham-vs-southampton-preview:-fa-cup-prediction,-tickets,-live-stream,-tv-channel,-team-news,-h2h,-odds

Tottenham and Southampton once again face off for a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Spurs looked to be heading through as they led 1-0 at St Mary’s thanks to a Heung-min Son goal, but Sofiane Boufal’s late strike earned Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints a replay.

Neither side particularly wanted a replay given it cuts into their winter break, but Mourinho is desperate to win a trophy in his first season in charge and will surely go all out for the win.

Date: Wednesday, February 5th, 2020

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, north London

Kick-off time: 7:45pm GMT

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Southampton

The visitors are on the up as they turned around their relegation form to climb seven points clear of the drop zone.

Still, survival is Southampton’s main aim, and Spurs – full of confidence after beating Manchester City 2-0 at the weekend – have the bodies to rotate and seal a (tight) win

Tickets

How to watch

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

We will also have expert coverage and analysis on our LIVE match blog with Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Tottenham wins: 82

Draws: 50

Southampton wins: 64

These two sides are evenly poised this season: Spurs won 2-1 at home and lost 1-0 away in the League, while their last meeting was the 1-1 FA Cup tie.

Betting Odds

Tottenham to win: 8/11

Southampton to win: 4/1

Draw: Between 14/5 and 3/1

Team news

Dele Alli is a doubt after suffering an ankle injury from Raheem Sterling’s horror challenge on Sunday.

Elsewhere for Spurs, Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies remain sidelined.

As for Southampton, Yan Valery is back in training and coud return, though the game will come too soon for Stuart Armstrong.

