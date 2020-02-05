tottenham-vs-southampton-live-stream,-which-tv-channel-and-how-to-watch-fa-cup-football-online-tonight

The FA Cup fourth round concludes tonight as Tottenham and Southampton meet in north London in a replay that neither side really wanted.

Southampton scored late on at St Mary’s in the original cup clash to earn a 1-1 draw, forcing a replay which takes place during the Premier League’s mid-season winter break.

Jose Mourinho and Ralph Hasenhuttl have questioned the timing of the game given that it eats into the rest period for their squads, but both managers will be going all-out for the win tonight with an inviting fifth-round tie against Norwich City on offer to the victors.

Here’s how you can follow all of the action tonight…

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7.15pm GMT for a 7:45pm kick-off time.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

