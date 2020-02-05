tottenham-vs-southampton-live:-fa-cup-replay-commentary-stream,-team-news-and-latest-build-up-today

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s FA Cup replay match coverage of Tottenham vs Southampton LIVE.

The Premier League’s winter break is underway, but there is no rest yet for Spurs and the Saints as they face off in north London.

Sofiane Boufal’s late goal earned Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s last time out, and Jose Mourinho will have to do it all again if he is going to make good on his immediate aim of silverware in his first season at Spurs.

A home tie against Norwich City awaits the victors, meaning there is every chance of building momentum on a cup run.

With kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm GMT, follow all the drama with Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How to watch

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Team news

Mourinho could opt to give Toby Alderweireld a rest, just as he did at St. Mary’s for the original game, with Jan Vertonghen coming back in.

In midfield, Dele Alli is a doubt with a sore ankle following Raheem Sterling’s reckless challenge at the weekend, so Tanguy Ndombele could start for the first time since the 1-0 defeat at Southampton in the Premier League on New Year’s Day.

Sunday’s hero Steven Bergwijn is ineligible, having been signed after the first meeting, so Erik Lamela looks likely to come into the front three.

The other players pushing for a start are Ryan Sessegnon, who could be deployed at left-back or on the wing, and Gedson Fernandes, who started the first game but did not stand out.

Predicted Tottenham lineup (4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Tanganga; Winks, Lo Celso, Ndombele; Son, Lamela, Lucas