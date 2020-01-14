tottenham-vs-middlesbrough,-fa-cup-third-round-replay:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Nine days after these two sides met at the Riverside Stadium, it’s time to reconvene in North London to thrash out who will travel to face Southampton in the fourth round later this month. With Tranmere’s match with Watford postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, it is one of five third round replays taking place this evening.

Nothing could split the teams last time around after Lucas Moura cancelled out Ashley Fletcher’s goal for the hosts five minutes into the restart. Between them they only managed four shots on target each although Spurs were, as you might expect against Championship opposition, the stronger in the possession, pass accuracy and overall shots on target.

The omens would appear good for tonight’s hosts too with Tottenham unbeaten in each of their last 40 FA Cup home matches against teams from a lower division since a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in January 1975. They have also won their last six FA Cup home matches by an aggregate score of 23-4 and are unbeaten in their last nine home games against Boro in all competitions. Bet they wished they’d been drawn at home originally!

Middlesbrough meanwhile have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 12 meetings with Tottenham in all competitions since a 1-0 win at the Riverside in May 2005. But this is a team on an upward curve of late as manager Jonathan Woodgate’s young side have steadily got to grips with life under him. They’ve been moving away from the wrong end of the Championship table with Woodgate named manager of the month for December and are unbeaten in the last six games. And they don’t have to cope with the threat of a certain Harry Kane this evening.

Details of who they will be facing coming shortly.