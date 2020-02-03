tottenham-vs-man-city-team-news:-confirmed-lineups-as-steven-bergwijn-makes-debut

Jose Mourinho has thrown new signing Steven Bergwijn straight in as Tottenham host Premier League champions Manchester City this afternoon.

The Spurs manager said the 22-year-old would be involved just days after arriving and has named him as part of a fluid front three with Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura.

Bergwijn will take time to adapt but is match fit having spent the first half of the season playing for PSV Eindhoven.

Further back, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli keep their places in midfield, meaning Tanguy Ndombele has to settle for a place on the bench. Defensively, Davinson Sanchez comes in for Jan Vertonghen. Ben Davies (ankle), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) remain sidelined.

For the visitors, Sergio Aguero gets the nod up front, supported by Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling. Kyle Walker starts against his former club.

Confirmed line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga, Winks, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Dele, Son, Moura​Subs: Vertonghen, Lamela, Dier, Sessegnon, Gazzaniga, Ndombele, Fernandes​

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, AgueroSubs: Bravo, Jesus, Bernardo, Silva, Cancelo, Foden, Garcia.​