tottenham-vs-man-city:-premier-league-prediction,-tickets,-tv-channel,-live-stream,-team-news,-h2h,-odds

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola resume one of football’s epic rivalries as Tottenham and Premier League champions Manchester City go head to head in London this afternoon.

With Mourinho back as Spurs boss, fans can look forward to more touchline shenanigans between the Special One and Guardiola – even if the title is out of reach for the time being.

With Liverpool 19 points clear of City, Sunday’s clash in north London will be all about bragging rights – though a win for Tottenham could put them back in the running for a top-four finish,

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, north London

Kick-off time: 4:30pm​ GMT

Prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Man City

Neither defence looks particularly solid, though City should just about shade this one given their superior attacking options and the absence of Harry Kane.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man City

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.

You can also follow all the coverage on our LIVE match blog.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Tottenham wins: 61

Man City wins: 63

Draws: 36

Their last meeting ended 2-2 at The Etihad in August, though City are unbeaten in the previous three League outings.

Betting odds and tips

Tottenham to win: 5/1

Man City to win: 4/7

Draw: 7/2

Team news

Tottenham: Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies remain out of action for Spurs, though new signing Steven Bergwijn has a chance of starting.

Man City: Fernandinho is a doubt, as are Benjamin Mendy and Aymeric Laporte. Leroy Sane remains out of action, but is on the comeback trail.​

Predicted XIs

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga; Lo Celso, Winks, Dele; Bergwijn, Lucas, Son

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling

