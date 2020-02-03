tottenham-vs-man-city-live:-premier-league-commentary-stream-and-latest-score-today

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live Premier League commentary of Tottenham vs Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola resume one of football’s epic rivalries in this afternoon.

Even if the title is out of reach for both for the time being, fans can look forward to more touchline shenanigans between The Special One and Guardiola.

Mourinho has failed in high-profile games against Manchester United and Chelsea as Spurs boss to date, can he get one over an old foe?

With kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm GMT, follow all the goals and action LIVE at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium…

Live Updates

2020-02-02T12:42:31.656Z

Team newsAymeric Laporte will be assessed over the next 24 hours before Pep Guardiola decides whether to include him against Tottenham.The Manchester City defender hasn’t played since making his comeback from a serious knee injury against Sheffield United last week – and Guardiola is not prepared to risk a setback in his recovery.After missing the games against Fulham and Manchester United, Laporte could be rested again for the clash with Spurs.Guardiola confirmed: “He’s okay. He had fatigue – he’s not injured. We didn’t want to take a risk. Maybe (he will be back for) Spurs, but in case he can’t play hopefully he’ll be okay with West Ham.”Fernandinho was also left out against United, along with Benjamin Mendy, who has a muscle issue.​ Guardiola also raised doubts about their involvement against Spurs earlier this week.

2020-02-02T12:40:20.076Z

Team newsPhoto: Tottenham Hotspur FCTottenham manager Jose Mourinho has said new signing Steven Bergwijn will be involved against Manchester City.The 22-year-old Dutchman could go straight into the XI as part of a fluid front three with Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura, which is still conspicuously lacking a natural centre-forward.Bergwijn will take time to adapt but is match fit having spent the first half of the season playing for PSV Eindhoven.Mourinho has options in midfield, with Gedson Fernandes settling in well and Tanguy Ndombele now fit for over a fortnight but he is likely to stick with the recent partnership of Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso, along with Dele Alli.Defensively, Mourinho could keep on with the same four that played against Southampton last time out, although Davinson Sanchez is pushing to replace Jan Vertonghen or stand-in left-back Japhet Tanganga.Ben Davies (ankle), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) remain sidelined.

2020-02-02T12:38:51.690Z

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Manchester City.We will bring you the latest team news in the build-up to kick-off, with Dan Kilpatrick and James Olley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

2020-02-02T12:30:22.000Z

Tottenham predicted XI(4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga; Lo Celso, Winks, Dele; Bergwijn, Lucas, Son

Prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Man City

Neither defence looks particularly solid, though City should just about shade this one given their superior attacking options and the absence of Harry Kane.

Team news

Tottenham: Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies remain out of action for Spurs, though new signing Steven Bergwijn has a chance of starting.

Man City: Fernandinho is a doubt, as are Benjamin Mendy and Aymeric Laporte. Leroy Sane remains out of action, but is on the comeback trail.​

Predicted XIs

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga; Lo Celso, Winks, Dele; Bergwijn, Lucas, Son

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling