tottenham-vs-liverpool,-premier-league:-what-time-is-kick-off,-what-tv-channel-is-it-on-and-what-is-our-prediction?

Contents
What is it?
A Premier League match between Tottenham and Liverpool.
When is it?
Saturday 11 January.
What time is kick-off?
5.30pm.
What TV channel is it on?
This one is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.
What is the team news?
Spurshave real pressing injury concerns. Moussa Sissoko is out until April after this week undergoing knee surgery, and he joins a host of other long-term absentees on the treatment table, with Harry Kane out for the foreseeable future along with Ben Davies and Hugo Lloris.
The perennially-injured Tanguy Ndombele is a major doubt for this game with a groin issue he picked up in the defeat at Southampton, meaning Jose Mourinho could be left with little choice in central midfield.
Harry Winks is a doubt after being taken off at Middlesbrough, while Danny Rose is working his way back to fitness. Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela could play a part having impressed from the bench at Boro.
Liverpool will be without Nathaniel Clyne, Fabinho, James Milner and Naby Keita for the trip to Spurs after Milner picked up an injury in the Merseyside derby last week.
There is better news for Jurgen Klopp in defence, where both Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are nearing a return to fitness. Xherdan Shaqiri is back in training.
What are the odds?
Tottenham win – 7/2
Draw – 3/1
Liverpool win – 8/11
What’s our prediction?
Jose Mourinho loves nothing more than to mess things up for Liverpool, but this Liverpool side is a different beast to that which he has come up against previously. Realistically, this inept Spurs defence just has so little chance of stopping Salah, Firmino, Mane and co. that it is impossible to predict anything other than a comfortable away win.
- Tottenham 0 Liverpool 2