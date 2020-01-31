Tottenham transfer news on deadline day: Gareth Bale, Giroud, Willian Jose plus today's rumours and gossip

Tottenham could be set for an exciting end to the January transfer window as rumours continue to persist regarding attacking reinforcements.

Spurs have struggled for goals in the absence of talisman Harry Kane, who is not expected to return to training until April after undergoing surgery on a ruptured hamstring tendon.

Tottenham completed the signing of Dutch international winger Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth £26.7m earlier this week, while they have also converted Giovani Lo Celso’s loan from Real Betis into a permanent arrangement as well as loaning Benfica’s Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes for 18 months.

Here is how things stand at Tottenham on deadline day….

Striker hunt

Tottenham were known to be looking for a striker to fill the void left by Kane’s absence, though that search eased after the arrival of Bergwijn.

However, they could yet return to Real Sociedad with a bid for Brazilian striker Willian Jose, while Olivier Giroud has been told he can leave Chelsea before tonight’s 11pm GMT deadline – but only if the club are able to land one of their own attacking targets.

Tottenham are interested in signing Olivier Giroud (AFP via Getty Images)



The Sun claim that Tottenham have now agreed a fee for ex-Arsenal man Giroud, with a switch entirely dependent on if Chelsea can conclude a deal with Napoli regarding Dries Mertens.

Newcastle and Lazio are among the other clubs said to hold an interest in Giroud.

Bale return?

Previous whispers regarding a return to north London for Gareth Bale – which inevitably surface during every transfer window – were quickly shot down.

Could Gareth Bale make a shock return to Spurs? (AFP via Getty Images)



However, The Times now report that Tottenham believe they have made a breakthrough in that regard and that there is growing confidence of a deal being done after chairman Daniel Levy travelled to Spain for talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Any outgoings?

Christian Eriksen finally completed his move to Inter Milan earlier this week, while Danny Rose and Kyle Walker-Peters have joined Newcastle and Southampton respectively on loan.

Jack Clarke (QPR) and Cameron Carter-Vickers (Luton Town) have also been dispatched for new, temporary stints in the Championship.

Tottenham are also searching for a buyer for transfer-listed midfielder Victor Wanyama, who has attracted attention from former club Celtic and French outfit Bordeaux.