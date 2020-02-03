tottenham-stun-man-city-with-smash-and-grab-win-as-steven-bergwijn-scores-on-debut

Steven Bergwijn marked his Tottenham debut with a sensational strike as Spurs beat ten-man Manchester City 2-0 in north London.

The 22-year-old, a £25milion January signing from PSV Eindhoven, broke the deadlock with a stunning 63rd-minute volley before Heung-min Son sealed the win eight minutes later.

Both goals came after Aleksandr Zinchenko was sent off on the hour mark of a match City had dominated to that point but Spurs capitalised on their numerical advantage in ruthless fashion.

City remain 22 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool while the result moves Jose Mourinho’s side into fifth, just four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Bergwijn had immediately endeared himself to the crowd by winning the ball off former Spurs defender Kyle Walker as City sought to wrestle control early on.

Despite Bergwijn’s best efforts, City quickly slipped into their rhythm with Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero missing opportunities before the first big controversy of the match.

Sterling’s tackle on Dele Alli was over the top of the ball and looked particularly painful for the Tottenham midfielder on slow motion replay but referee Mike Dean deemed a yellow card sufficient.

VAR eventually concurred, a decision which prompted Mourinho to put his hands on his head in disbelief as he watched the incident again on a touchline device.

City continued to probe for an opening and Aguero was only denied by a brilliant stop from Hugo Lloris just before the half-hour mark, thrusting out his left foot to touch the City’s striker’s driven effort onto a post.

Aguero was involved again as he went down under a challenge from Serge Aurier. More than two minutes passed until the ball went out of play and VAR could award City a spot-kick on review.

Mourinho sat smiling in the dugout, seemingly resigned to his perceived misfortune. Lloris saved the spot-kick but as Sterling went to meet the rebound, he fell as the France goalkeeper dived at his feet.

A melee ensued. VAR deemed it unworthy of a second penalty, Mourinho looked angered it also didn’t merit a second yellow card for Sterling.

Sterling and Aguero missed further chances to open the scoring yet City’s dominance still continued after the break.

Lloris bumped into Japhet Tanganga as the pair tried to stop a City attack. Aguero turned the ball goalwards, Toby Alderweireld cleared off the line but only to Sterling. Rather than shoot, he elected to pass it square to Gundogan but the pace on the ball meant he was at full stretch and could only steer a shot over the crossbar.

How City would pay for their profligacy. Zinchenko, booked in the first-half fracas, blocked Harry Winks as he sought to counter-attack and was duly sent off, a moment which proved the catalyst for Spurs to suddenly come alive.

Moura chipped an angled ball to Bergwijn, who chested and volleyed in one motion, his strike so clean he began to celebrate before the ball had even beaten Ederson.

Son then fired in a second from the edge of the box and although Davinson Sanchez headed against his own crossbar in stoppage time, the transformation had long been completed, giving Mourinho a precious win over his long-time managerial adversary in the process.

2020-02-02T18:24:46.110Z

FULL-TIME: Tottenham 2-0 Man City

2020-02-02T18:21:52.866Z

92min: Spurs break through Ndombele, who finds Lo Celso. The Argentine pauses before finding Son for a pop straight at Ederson.

2020-02-02T18:18:45.113Z

89min: Man City are really pushing for one back and De Bruyne tries his luck from the angle and almost finds the top corner but Lloris is a match to it.

2020-02-02T18:15:40.786Z

86min: Tottenham fans are enjoying this, singing: “Manchester City, it’s happened again.”

2020-02-02T18:13:15.780Z

84min: Another change for City. Sterling replaced by Bernardo.

2020-02-02T18:02:55.556Z

Tottenham goal: This is remarkable! Spurs have had two shots and scored two goals!Ndombele, just on as a sub holds off two City players and spots Son, who spins on the edge of the area and beats Ederson.

2020-02-02T18:01:50.183Z

Tottenham 2-0 Man City | Heung-min Son | 72 mins

2020-02-02T17:59:33.646Z

70min: Double change for Spurs, Dele and Bergwijn off for Lamela and Ndombele.

2020-02-02T17:58:22.146Z

68min: Bergwijn is now down with cramp, Ederson is helping him out.

2020-02-02T17:56:21.220Z

65min: 61,022 people inside the stadium to see the maddest game of the season.

2020-02-02T17:55:20.986Z

Tottenham goal: Oh my, this game!Bergwijn scores on his debut with a superb volley! He was celebrating that before it hit the net!

2020-02-02T17:53:44.103Z

Tottenham 1-0 Man City | Steven Bergwijn | 62 mins

2020-02-02T17:51:06.273Z

61min: RED CARD!Zinchenko is handed a second yellow card for blocking Winks on the halfway line when breaking.

2020-02-02T17:49:01.186Z

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur StadiumNew signing Steven Bergwijn is struggling to get into the game, as City continue to dominate here.Mourinho has options on the bench in Lamela, Ndombele and Sessegnon so it may not be long before he decides on a change.

2020-02-02T17:47:30.666Z

57min: City as so comfortable on the ball as Spurs try to keep their discipline with a wall in front of them.Aguero finally spots a gap for De Bruyne… to Mahrez, who cuts back to… Winks.We go again.

2020-02-02T17:44:27.030Z

55min: Spurs look to be in as Bergwijn nicks the ball off City and spots Lucas, who waits and wait before finding Dele inside the area… who is offside.Not gonna get many of those.

2020-02-02T17:43:19.150Z

53min: Another chance for Man City as Rodri tries his luck from a header from an acute angle.

2020-02-02T17:39:33.806Z

49min: Oh my word, are City ever going to score again?Goal gaping, Gundogan blazes over when stretching. Lloris in no man’s land.

2020-02-02T17:36:22.036Z

47min: Sterling getting booed by Spurs fans whenever he touches the ball. You feel that will end badly for the Spurs fans.

