tottenham-striker-harry-kane-flies-to-caribbean-to-accelerate-injury-recovery

Tottenham striker Harry Kane flies to Caribbean to accelerate injury recovery

News
John koli0

Harry Kane has gone to the Caribbean to help accelerate his recovery from hamstring surgery.

The Tottenham striker tore the muscle in the League defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day.

Spurs have said he is expected to play again in April, and last week Kane posted a video of himself completing exercises at the club’s training base.

The England captain has been given a specifically designed programme to follow by Tottenham medics and is said to hope he can return to outdoor training next month, with this summer’s European Championships firmly in his sights.

Meanwhile, Dele Alli is a doubt for Wednesday’s FA Cup fourth-round replay at home to Saints after injuring his ankle in the victory over Manchester City on Sunday. 

Spurs will be without new signing Steven Bergwijn, who is ineligible, but Tanguy Ndombele could start.

In Pictures | Tottenham vs Man City | 02/02/2020

In Kane’s absence, Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son have deputised up front. Son said: “We can’t compare with Harry because he’s is a proper No9, but we have options so it’s not necessary to talk about the striker situation.”

Premier League predictor

Related Posts

democratic-candidates-race-across-iowa-as-new-poll-gives-biden-an-edge

Democratic candidates race across Iowa as new poll gives Biden an edge

mariya smith
fda-to-hold-public-meeting-on-testing-for-asbestos-in-talc

FDA to hold public meeting on testing for asbestos in talc

mariya smith
love-island-confirms-return-of-casa-amor-twist-as-new-bombshells-enter-the-villa

Love Island confirms return of Casa Amor twist as new bombshells enter the villa

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *