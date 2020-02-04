tottenham-striker-harry-kane-flies-to-caribbean-to-accelerate-injury-recovery

Harry Kane has gone to the Caribbean to help accelerate his recovery from hamstring surgery.

The Tottenham striker tore the muscle in the League defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day.

Spurs have said he is expected to play again in April, and last week Kane posted a video of himself completing exercises at the club’s training base.

The England captain has been given a specifically designed programme to follow by Tottenham medics and is said to hope he can return to outdoor training next month, with this summer’s European Championships firmly in his sights.

Meanwhile, Dele Alli is a doubt for Wednesday’s FA Cup fourth-round replay at home to Saints after injuring his ankle in the victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

Spurs will be without new signing Steven Bergwijn, who is ineligible, but Tanguy Ndombele could start.

In Kane’s absence, Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son have deputised up front. Son said: “We can’t compare with Harry because he’s is a proper No9, but we have options so it’s not necessary to talk about the striker situation.”

