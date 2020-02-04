tottenham-scorer-steven-bergwijn-vows-to-deliver-more-after-dream-debut

New Tottenham signing Steven Bergwijn has promised Spurs fans he can do even better after netting a stunning opening goal on his debut against Manchester City.

The Dutchman, signed from PSV Eindhoven in the final week of the window, was thrown straight in at the deep end by Jose Mourinho against the champions.

After taking a while to find his feet at a new level, the 22-year-old struck just after the hour mark – minutes after City had been reduced to 10 men – with a sharply taken chest and volley into the far corner.

Bergwijn called on advice from compatriot and Newcastle full-back Jetro Willems before making his debut and, having had his first taste of the intensity in the Premier League, has promised to deliver more.

“It was difficult in the beginning, the intensity,” Bergwijn told Sky Sports. “It was a hard game and I have only been here for four days now, but after [I settled] it was okay. I can do more so you will see more, for sure.

“A lot of guys told me, I spoke to Jetro Willems before the game, he told me to keep playing simple and that it is going to be hard. It is hard but it is fantastic.”

In Pictures | Tottenham vs Man City | 02/02/2020

Having been in England for less than a week, Mourinho may not want to risk Bergwijn too quickly again, though he could get a first sample of the FA Cup when Southampton visit for the fourth round replay on Wednesday night.