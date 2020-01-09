Tottenham reach £28m agreement with AC Milan for Krzysztof Piatek to cover for injured Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Krzysztof Piatek after agreeing a £28m deal with AC Milan for the Polish forward.

Spurs are in desperate need of reinforcements up front after it emerged that Harry Kane must undergo surgery on his injured hamstring.

The problem will keep the England captain out until April, leaving manager Jose Mourinho extremely short of options in attack.

It appears that the north London club has wasted no time at all in seeking out a replacement and a deal to sign Piatek has been agreed.

The Sun report that the 24-year-old is set to sign a 3-and-a-half year contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the move will be confirmed within the next two days.

Tottenham will dish out a fee of £23.8m up front and the remaining £4.2m will come through add-ons.

Piatek only joined AC Milan in January 2019 when they spent £34.2m on him after a successful, if short, spell at Genoa.

The forward arrived in Italy in June 2018 and scored 19 goals in 21 games for Genoa before Milan pounced just six months later.

The man known as Il Pistolero, for his gun-slinging goal celebration, scored nine Serie A goals in 18 games in the second half of last season and looked promising.

However, it has not gone so well for him this season, scoring just four times in 18 games, and with the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic the club are willing to let him go.

Piatek has made a decent impact on the international scene, netting five times in 10 caps for Poland since making his debut in September 2018.

Spurs have been forced into the move by Kane’s injury, on which the club issued the following statement.

‘Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

‘The striker suffered the injury during our Premier League fixture against Southampton last week and specialists have advised surgery after further review of the injury.

‘The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April.’

