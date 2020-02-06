Tottenham player ratings: Dele Alli made the difference, Vertonghen in decline, Sessegnon 'lost defensively'

Tottenham needed a late rescue act to book their spot in the FA Cup fifth round as they beat Southampton 3-2 in the fourth-round replay.

Jose Mourinho’s men looked to be heading out of the competition with less than 20 minutes remaining as Saints goals from Shane Long and Danny Ings overturned an early Jack Stephens own goal.

Spurs rallied when they needed to, though, with Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min – the two men asked to step up in the absence of Harry Kane – scoring the goals that sets up a home tie with Norwich next month.

Dan Kilpatrick was at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to run the rule over Jose Mourinho’s side.

Hugo Lloris: 5/10

Generally flappy, spilling the ball at Long’s feet for Saints’ opener, but improved a little after half-time. Made a vital save to deny Vestergaard’s header and powerless for Ings’ winner.

Japhet Tanganga: 5/10

Starting on the right of the back three, the youngster was in the thick of it for both Saints’ goals but not the principle culprit for either. Promising but clearly still raw, particularly at defending 1v1.

Toby Alderweireld: 7/10

An impressive display, particularly given he spent most of the match sandwiched between a shot Vertonghen and the rookie Tanganga. Read the game well but was not as creative as usual. Header over from a corner before Son’s winner.

Jan Vertonghen: 3/10

Looked his 32 years in a performance that firmly suggested he is in decline. Given the runaround by Ings, who sprinted away from him before hitting the bar. Subbed on 53 minutes and his reaction might suggest he knows his time at the top-level is nearly up.

Serge Aurier: 6/10

Better attacking than defender, as always. The Ivorian, starting at wing-back, looked unsure where he should be. Failed to track back for Long’s goal but moved the ball forward well.

Eric Dier: 6/10

It felt like a big night for Dier to prove he still has something to offer but he was largely off the pace again, particularly in the first half.

Ryan Sessegnon: 7/10

The wing-back was responsible for Spurs’ two most decisive attacks of the first half, forcing an early save from Gunn before creating the opening goal with another burst into the box. Lost defensively, however.

Harry Winks: 7/10

Tidy and scampering, Winks’ clever pass made Spurs’ opening goal. He should have felled Redmond for Saints’ second. He missed the injured Lo Celso, with whom he has formed a good partnership of late.

Tanguy Ndombele: 6/10

Shambling, huffing, puffing but occasionally magical, the Frenchman is the ultimate street footballer. Deserves credit for the opening goal, even if his shot was flying wide. Lasted an hour.

Heung-min Son: 7/10

(REUTERS)

For the fourth game running, Son was below par but still scored. He won and finished the penalty, which could potentially be massive for Spurs. Squandered a glorious three-on-two counter at end of a poor first half, but should have had an assist when Lucas headed his cross wide.

Lucas Moura: 7/10

Popped up with another vital goal when it mattered, having earlier missed a glorious header from Son’s cross. Harried well but, like a dog chasing cars, rarely looks like he knew what to do with the ball when he won it back.

Substitutes

Dele Alli: 8/10

Replaced Ndombele on the hour and made the difference, proving an assist for Lucas with a simple pass following a one-two with the Brazilian before a glorious ball put Son in position to win the spot-kick.

Gedson Fernandes: 6/10

Coverered plenty of ground when he replaced Vertonghen but still getting up to speed with English football.

Davinson Sanchez: N/A

Late sub as Spurs looked to shut up shop.