tottenham-player-ratings:-debutant-steven-berwijn-the-star,-tanguy-ndombele-impresses-off-bench

Steven Bergwijn made an instant impact on his debut as Tottenham took their chances to beat 10-man Manchester City on Sunday.

An incident-packed game saw Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty saved, Raheem Sterling avoid a red card, Aleks Zinchenko get a red card and more.

Dan Kilpatrick was at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to run the rule over Jose Mourinhos side.

Hugo Lloris: 8/10

Made a crucial save to turn Aguero’s effort onto post, denying a certain goal, before saving Gundogan’s penalty. Was fortunate not to concede a second spot-kick in clash with Sterling but ultimately made the difference.

Serge Aurier: 5/10

Not content with getting away away with a shove on Sterling, Aurier pushed his luck too far with a clumsy late challenge on Aguero, earning City a penalty. Lloris bailed him out. Moved the ball forward well.

Toby Alderweireld: 7/10

His block helped turn Aguero’s effort onto the post and cleared Sterling’s effort off the line after Lloris’ rush of blood at the start of the second half.

Davinson Sanchez: 6/10

Committed but careless. Made two important blocks to deny Aguero, before a crucial tackle on the Argentine. But gave the ball away cheaply in build-up to Aguero’s effort which hit the post.

Japhet Tanganga: 7/10

The youngster dealt well with the threat of Mahrez and continues to impress while out-of-position at left-back. The position is his until Ben Davies returns from injury.

Harry Winks: 7/10

His brilliant run which coaxed Zinchenko into a tactical foul and a second yellow card was the game-changing moment. The England international industrious at the base of midfield but often wasteful in possession.

Giovani Lo Celso: 7/10

Tenacious and aggressive in the middle of the park and always looked to play the ball forward. Life after Eriksen may not be so bad.

Dele Alli: 6/10

Crunched by Sterling tackle early on and never quite looked right afterwards. A bit scatty in possession and hooked for final 20 minutes.

Steven Bergwijn: 8/10

A dream debut for the Dutchman, whose brilliant, instinctive volley set Spurs on the way to a smash-and-grab win over the champions. He had struggled to get into the game before then.

Lucas Moura: 7/10

A little ball of energy as usual and deserves credit for a cute pass for Bergwijn’s goal – only the Brazilian’s fourth assist for Spurs. But killed a number of promising attacks by heading down blind alleys.

Heung-min Son: 7/10

For the third game running, the South Korean looked below par but still scored. His brilliant finish made the game safe, continuing his good record against City.

Substitutes

Tanguy Ndombele, 7: An impressive cameo for the final 20 minutes included a clever assist for Son and could be enough to earn him a start against Southampton on Wednesday.

Erik Lamela, 6: Played the final 20 minutes after Bergwijn went down with cramp and press industriously, without making a major impact.

Eric Dier: N/A