tottenham-offered-chance-to-hijack-manchester-united’s-transfer-for-bruno-fernandes

Sporting Lisbon will meet with Tottenham to offer them the chance to outbid Manchester United for Bruno Fernandes, according to reports.

Fernandes is close to a switch to United after Sporting sat down with United transfer chiefs on Friday.

A £55m deal is being thrashed out between United and Sporting, which could see two Red Devils join the Portuguese side.

Bein Sports claim that while United are closing in on Fernandes, they are set to be thrown a curveball by Sporting.

The Portuguese giants meet Tottenham officials on Saturday with the intention of offering Fernandes to Jose Mourinho’s side.

Sporting are eager to pit Tottenham against United and want to see if Spurs will agree to pay a bigger fee than the Manchester club.

Fernandes is primed to begin talks over personal terms and has been a long-term for United, as well as Tottenham.

Sporting have lowered their asking price for Fernandes, despite signing the 25-year-old up to a new long-term deal last November.

After initially slapping a £65m price tag on Fernandes, Sporting have told United they would be willing to accept a £55m offer.

But that could change if Tottenham commit to hijacking United’s deal.

United play Norwich on Saturday and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to field numerous questions about the club’s interest in Fernandes.

The United boss flew to Portugal to personally scout Fernandes in his last game and is desperate to bolster his midfield options this month.

