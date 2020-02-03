tottenham-news-this-week:-jose-mourinho-will-immerse-spurs-players-in-his-philosophy-after-fa-cup-replay

Jose Mourinho had been looking forward to this week ever since he returned to management in November: finally, a fixture-free fortnight to drill his squad on the training ground and fully immerse his new players in his philosophy.

Unfortunately, Tottenham’s winter break is hardly a break at all, with Mourinho set to spend the next three days preparing for Wednesday’s unwanted FA Cup fourth-round replay against Southampton.

He has also complained that any benefits will quickly be squandered because his side are flung back into action with two games in four days against Aston Villa and RB Leipzig. So much for that, then.

Still, Mourinho will undoubtedly spend the week wearing the smug smile that greeting the final whistle in the first landmark victory of his Tottenham tenure, a 2-0 smash-and-grab against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Portuguese’s supporters will likely paint the performance as a ‘Mourinho masterclass’ but, in reality, Spurs rode their luck repeatedly and had City’s profligacy in front of goal to thank for moving to within four points of fourth-placed Chelsea

It is, however, becoming possible to see Mourinho’s vision for the team. He wants a pace and unpredictability in attack and a forward-thinking midfield, led by Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso. His defence remains lopsided, with three deep-sitting centre-backs allowing Serge Aurier licence to look forward.

After facing Saints, these are principles Mourinho will be working on before Spurs return to action

