tottenham-midfielder-christian-eriksen-on-verge-of-inter-milan-move

Christian Eriksen is set to complete his move to Inter Milan next week after Tottenham Hotspur accepted he will leave for Italy during the January transfer window.
Spurs have yet to officially agree a fee for the Denmark international but they are preparing for life without him after almost seven years at the club.
The 27-year-old will move for around £17 million, which was Daniel Levy’s asking price for a player with six months left on his contract and the potential to move on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.
Eriksen made it clear he would not sign a new deal in the first half of the campaign and even Jose Mourinho’s arrival and upturn in results did not persuade him to commit his future to Spurs.
Barcelona made a late enquiry this week but a deal is very close to being struck with Inter now and he could head there for a medical after the weekend.
Inter coach Antonio Conte has used his knowledge of the Premier League for his recruitment this season. Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez arrived in the summer and he has already signed Ashley Young in this window to make it a trio of arrivals from Manchester United.
Olivier Giroud is also on his wanted list and Eriksen is now on the brink of making the switch from England to Serie A.
Spurs are expected to be active in the transfer market next week as they look for a striker to cover for Harry Kane’s injury, a defensive midfielder and a right-back.