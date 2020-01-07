tottenham-injury-woes-deepen-with-moussa-sissoko-ruled-out-until-april-after-knee-surgery

Tottenham have been handed another injury blow following the news that midfielder Moussa Sissoko will be sidelined until April after undergoing knee surgery.

The 30-year-old France international was ruled out of the FA Cup third-round draw at Middlesbrough at the weekend and the club confirmed on Tuesday that he has since gone under the knife.

The news presents further headaches for Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, who is already without a number of key players having lost talisman Harry Kane to a hamstring tear.

Kane suffered his injury during the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day, with Sissoko’s knee issue also occurring at St Mary’s.

“Following a clinical assessment and scans, Moussa Sissoko has today (Tuesday) undergone surgery to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee,” a Tottenham statement read.

“The France international sustained the injury in our fixture against Southampton, resulting in him missing our recent FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough.