Tottenham in talks with Japhet Tanganga over new £15,000-a-week deal

Tottenham are in talks to offer Japhet Tanganga a new £15,000-a-week contract.

The 20-year-old has made just seven starts since breaking into the first-team under Jose Mourinho, who handed the defender his debut against Colchester in the EFL Cup before facing Liverpool on his first Premier League outing.

Tanganga’s current deal expires in the summer of 2021 and it is believed he currently earns in the region of £1,500-a-week.

New boss Jose Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino as manager in November, is thought to be a big admirer of Tanganga and the way he has adjusted to life in Spurs’ senior squad.

Negotiations are ongoing but Tottenham are hopeful of tying down the England Under-20 international to a new deal in the coming weeks.

Speaking last month about Tanganga after his League debut against Liverpool, Mourinho said: “It’s a pity that he’s not a striker! It’s a pity that he’s not a midfield player, but he is one more player that we have. “I think [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah, they know who Tanganga is [now]. They didn’t know before the game.

“I think when they saw the list [of players], they thought, ‘Oh, what position does this guy play?’

“I think now they know. The kid was really good. So instead of speaking about, crying about Harry Kane and Sissoko and Lloris and Ben Davies, let’s smile with Tanganga.”