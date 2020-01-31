tottenham-in-talks-over-victor-wanyama-move-to-celtic

Tottenham are in talks to loan Victor Wanyama to Celtic.

Spurs had been holding out for a permanent deal this month but despite interest from several clubs at home and abroad, none were prepared to meet their £9million asking price.

The Scottish Premiership leaders, who signed Wanyama in 2011 before selling him to Southampton two years later, are keen on bolstering their midfield but harbour concerns over the 28-year-old’s long-term fitness.

Wanyama has played just 12 minutes under Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho – in the club’s dead rubber Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich – and is yet to rediscover his best form following persistent knee problems which began in 2017.

Standard Sport understands Spurs are expected to pay a significant chunk of Wanyama’s £62,000-a-week wage although the finer details of a deal are yet to be finalised.

The deal is also likely to include an option to buy, although the prospective fee will remain a sticking point given Spurs’ valuation. They accepted a £13m offer from Club Brugge last summer but Wanyama turned down the move because he refused to take a wage cut.

He was also reluctant to leave last January as he sought British citizenship but that situation that has now been resolved. Wanyama is thought to be open to a move back to Scotland as he seeks to revive his career.