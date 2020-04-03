🔥Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust urges Daniel Levy to make 'personal contribution' after staff wage cuts🔥

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) says chairman Daniel Levy should make a “further personal contribution” to the club’s non-playing staff.

The fans’ group also urged Spurs players to contribute – as talks between the Premier League and PFA continued over pay-cuts today – and called on the club to explain “the detail and nuance” of the decision to cut wages of all 550 non-playing staff by 20 percent, with around 40 percent furloughed on the government scheme.

The decision came on the same day that club accounts revealed Levy earned £7million last year, making him the highest-paid director in the Premier League.

Levy has taken a 20 percent pay cut for April and May but THST believes the chairman and the squad could do to protect Spurs’ most vulnerable employees.

“We are aware that no football club can impose contract changes on its playing or coaching staff without agreement with the respective unions, the PFA and LMA,” read a THST statement.

“But there is nothing to stop the Club’s players making a voluntary contribution to ensure that the most vulnerable do not bear too great a burden.

“And there is nothing to stop the Club’s Directors, including the Chairman, making a further personal contribution on top of their 20% wage cuts.”

THST said they had already made both points to the club’s board, and added: “We have [also] strongly recommended that the Club explains the detail and nuance [of the decision to furlough staff] to supporters with far more clarity than it has currently, and we hope it will take that advice. While all businesses, not just football clubs, need to plan for a time when what is currently unimportant becomes important again, what is done now will affect reputations in future.

“In these exceptional times, it is vital there is a sense of solidarity across the game and so we also call upon the PFA and LMA to commit to meaningful dialogue over the coming days and to reach a position that reflects well not only on elite footballers and managers but on the game as a whole.”