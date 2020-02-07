Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to host Capital's Summertime Ball

Tottenham’s new stadium is continuing its expansion into the music market after it was confirmed on Friday it will host this summer’s Capital’s Summertime Ball.

As well as being used for Spurs’ home games, the £1billion venue has already hosted NFL matches and is the frontrunner to stage Anthony Joshua’s next fight later this year.

And now Tottenham’s new stadium is set to continue its foray into the music industry after it was confirmed it would host the Capital’s Summertime Ball on June 6.

The event will follow hot on the heels of the first music concerts at Spurs’ stadium, which will be on May 29 and 30 when Guns N’ Roses come to north London.

Capital’s Summertime Ball has been staged at Wembley Stadium for the past nine years, hosting such artists as Calvin Harris and Rita Ora.

The line-up for this year’s Capital’s Summertime Ball will be announced in the coming months and tickets will go on sale in April.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: “We are delighted to play host to one of the biggest music events of the UK summer.

“The fact that we have been chosen for such a high-profile event speaks volumes for the calibre of our stadium, which has been widely acclaimed since it opened last year.

“We look forward to welcoming music fans and some of the most famous artists in the world to Tottenham in June.”