Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the 'frontrunner' to host Anthony Joshua homecoming fight

Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn are closing in on a deal to stage the heavyweight champion’s homecoming at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A return to London has been touted for some time, with Joshua’s previous two fights – both against Andy Ruiz Jr, being held abroad, in New York and then Saudi Arabia.

The £1bn stadium opened in April last year has already hosted two NFL games and will stage ‘The Showdown’ match between Saracens and Harlequins.

Joshua is expected to fight Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in June and Spurs look to have beaten other venues in the capital to host the showpiece event.

Hearn told Sky Sports: “We’re very close. I had a meeting with AJ last night. We’ve had offers in from the Far East, Middle East, Africa, America, Turkey.

“He’s made it very clear to me ‘I want to come home. I want to box in London next. I’ve been to Madison Square Garden, I’ve been to Saudi Arabia, bring me home. Forget the other offers, bring me home’.

“He wants to fight in London in June. We’re on the verge of making that happen now.

“Spurs is the front runner and that’s what he’s asked me to do. We’ll be delivering that for him.”

Joshua was last in action in London back in September 2018 when he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium.