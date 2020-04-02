🔥Tottenham forward Heung-min Son hopes to complete national service during Premier League shutdown🔥

Tottenham forward Heung-min Son is hoping to use the Premier League shutdown to complete his mandatory four-week military service in South Korea.

Spurs gave Son permission to return to his homeland at the weekend and he is expected to begin conscription at the end of this month, provided the postponement of the Premier League is, as widely expected, extended beyond April 30.

With all 20 elite clubs set to meet via video link on Friday, Son is awaiting confirmation from Spurs that he will have sufficient time to complete his service.

Son was given precious exemption from South Korea’s mandatory 21-month military service when he captained his country to a gold medal in the Asian Games in September 2018, but he is still required to complete a shortened assignment, originally scheduled for the off-season.

Son arrived in Seoul with his parents on Sunday and is spending 14 days in quarantine as he continues to recover from a fractured right arm, which required surgery.

It is the second spell of quarantine he has undertaken during the coronavirus crisis, after spending 14 days in self-isolation on returning to the UK at the end of February, after his operation.

Son broke his arm in an innocuous fall in the 3-2 win at Aston Villa on February 16.