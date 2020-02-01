Tottenham fans 'are going to love' Steven Bergwijn as Jose Mourinho salutes new signing

Jose Mourinho has predicted that Tottenham fans will come to love new signing Steven Bergwijn ahead of the Dutchman’s likely debut against Manchester City on Sunday .

Spurs completed the £25million signing of the 22-year-old winger on Wednesday and he is expected to immediately take Christian Eriksen’s place in the squad – having already acquired his No.23 squad number – following the Dane’s sale to Inter Milan.

“We have four attacking players – [Heung-min] Son, Lucas [Moura], [Erik] Lamela and Steven – so he has to be involved,” Mourinho said. “I’d like to give him more time. Probably the perfect situation would be after the cold, winter break, but that’s not possible. And it’s not a drama because he is playing with PSV, so he has match fitness it’s just a question of learning how to play with us. But I don’t think it will be a problem for him to play some minutes [on Sunday].”

Asked what kind of player Spurs fans can expect in Bergwijn, Mourinho said: “I don’t want to compare [him], especially with players from other teams.

“I don’t do that, but he’s a winger, that’s what he is. In the club, [he played] more on the left, in the national team more on the right, so for him it doesn’t make a huge difference to be playing on either side.

“And I think you go to WyScout you can easily find his qualities. But of course I don’t like to create big expectations, I don’t think it’s fair. I think he’s a player for the future of the club, he’s a young boy, let’s not try to make him under the pressure of arriving having to perform, has to score, has to be man of the match, has to start the game. We are not on this level of pressure, but a player that I think sooner or later the fans are going to love.

“To find a winger that fits in our way of playing – young, creative, enthusiastic with a lot of develop, that can also create a connection with the fans because we know what the Tottenham fans wants – we found with Stevie this profile of player.”

Despite saying he wanted to play down expectations, Mourinho described Bergwijn as “good for now and good for the future” and added that he is expecting big things from the Netherlands international and fellow January signing Gedson Fernandes, who has joined on an 18-month loan from Benfica.

“The players that we have we are happy,” Mourinho added. “Very happy, but expecting great things from Steve and Gedson, but you can see the profile – two young kids 20, 21. That’s the way we want to do things. Yes I am happy.

There is no love lost between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola but, asked about their rivalry, the Portuguese preferred to speak about their time together at Barcelona, when he was assistant manager under Louis van Gaal and the Man City boss was still a player.

“With him I remember more the three years we fought on the same side, working together at the same club,” said Mourinho. “The space of the work every day for three years. I remember more that than what people can speak about rivalry.