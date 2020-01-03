tottenham-enter-transfer-race-to-sign-arsenal-target-thomas-lemar

Tottenham and Arsenal are battling to sign Atletico Madrid forward Thomas Lemar, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta was tipped to be weighing up a move for the Frenchman, who was a major transfer target for Arsenal towards the end of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

Lemar held talks with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal before deciding to join Atletico in 2018.

Arteta is keen to begin building his own squad and AS claim Arsenal and Tottenham are the frontrunners to land Lemar in January.

Arsenal, however, hold an advantage over Tottenham as Jose Mourinho’s side would prefer a loan deal with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.

Atletico paid over £50million for Lemar two years ago, but are reportedly open to listening to offers this month.

Arsenal are prepared to negotiate a permanent transfer, making them a more attractive proposition to Atletico than Tottenham.

Diego Simeone has spoken about the future of Lemar at Atletico and refused to rule out a potential exit.

‘The facts speak for themselves better than words. Lemar is an important player who could not develop all the football he has but has characteristics that others do not have,’ he said.

‘Hopefully when he comes from his injury have an important moment.

‘Now if Lemar can stay or not… we know that the representatives work brilliantly.

‘The clubs work according to their needs.He has played much more than he has not played.

‘I have always been enthusiastic about his characteristics. Then he could not respond in relation to those expectations.’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

MORE: Calum Chambers sends message to Arsenal fans after suffering serious knee injury

MORE: Mikel Arteta orders Arsenal transfer raid for Max Aarons amid Hector Bellerin concerns





