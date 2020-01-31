tottenham-defender-danny-rose-joins-newcastle-on-loan-for-rest-of-season

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has joined Newcastle United on loan for the remainder of the season.

Newcastle have paid a £2million loan fee though there is no obligation to buy despite the defender being told he is not part of Jose Mourinho’s plans.

Rose, who will wear the no.28 shirt, can make his debut against Norwich on Saturday.

“It’s a great honour for me to be here,” Rose told the club’s official website. “I’m so grateful that the manager has brought me in and I’m looking to repay him in every way I can as soon as I’m playing.

“For me, it’s really exciting that I can come here and have the chance to play in front of the Newcastle fans.

“Newcastle is one of the biggest clubs in England. I spoke to the manager last night and he told me there were 50,000 fans here at the weekend against Oxford. You can’t go wrong with that kind of passion and support from the fans, and it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Bruce added: “It’s been clear that we’ve needed some help in the left back position, so we’re absolutely delighted to get a player of Danny’s calibre through the door.

“He has proven quality, as he’s shown over several years for club and country, and is a class act. It’s a big coup for us to get him here and we’re looking forward to working with him.”