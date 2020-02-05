tottenham-dealt-double-injury-blow-as-giovani-lo-celso-and-erik-lamela-miss-fa-cup-replay

Tottenham have been dealt a double injury blow after Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela were ruled out of Wednesday’s FA Cup replay against Southampton.

Both Lo Celso and Lamela featured as Spurs drew 1-1 in the intial tie on the south coast last month, when Sofiane Boufal’s late equaliser cancelled out Heung-min Son’s opener.

But Spurs confirmed Lo Celso had suffered a thigh injury, with Lamela missing out due to a groin problem. However, Ryan Sessegnon was handed a chance to shine against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

Dele Alli was only fit enough for the bench after his injury at the weekend, so there was a first start since New Year’s Day for Tanguy Ndombele.

Steve Bergwijn was ineligible as he did not sign in time for the first fixture.

Stuart Armstrong missed out for Saints with a hip problem but it was an otherwise strong side named by Ralph Hasenhuttl, with Jack Ward-Prowse filling in at right-back for the ineligibile Kyle Walker-Peters.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Ndombele, Dier, Winks, Son, Lucas Moura, Sessegnon.

Subs: Cirkin, Sanchez, Alli, Gazzaniga, Skipp, Fernandes, Parrott.

Southampton: Gunn, Ward-Prowse, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand,Boufal, Hojbjerg, Romeu, Redmond, Long, Ings.

Subs: Vestergaard, Adams, Armstrong, Obafemi, Smallbone, Vokins, Lewis.