🔥Tottenham could use stadium as temporary hospital to aid NHS during coronavirus pandemic🔥

Tottenham’s £1.2billion stadium could be used as an auxiliary hospital by the NHS during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club has offered the ground to the NHS and talks are ongoing how best to use the state-of-the-art facility, which officially opened a year ago on Friday.

The possibility of using the stadium for drive-through coronavirus testing has also been discussed.

Spurs have already agreed to release club doctors, including first-team doctor Christopher Hughes, to work in NHS hospitals during the crisis.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has written to every Premier League and Championship club in the capital to ask for access to medical staff, stadium facilities and accommodation for NHS staff during football’s shutdown.

Spurs are further ahead in the process than many of their neighbours and have received a letter of thanks from Khan.

From Monday, the basement car-park at the 62,062-seat stadium will be used as a storage facility for a scheme to ensure London’s most vulnerable people have food supplies during the pandemic.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said at the time it was “just the start of what we can do as a club to assist”.