tottenham-considering-move-for-barcelona-full-back-nelson-semedo-this-month

Tottenham are eyeing up a move for Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo this month as Jose Mourinho looks to improve his options in the position.

Serge Aurier has been the regular right-back since Mourinho took over as manager, but there are questions over his defensive abilities, with the Portuguese fielding three centre-backs to cover for his attacking instincts.

Kyle Walker-Peters is expected to leave the club on loan to Crystal Palace during January which would leave Spurs short on the right side of defence over the rest of the season.

The north London side have shown an interest in Norwich City’s Max Aarons, but are also keen on the Barcelona man Semedo, according to the Express.

The Portugal international has made 11 starts in La Liga this season, but Barcelona are open to letting him go after Sergi Roberto has taken his place in the first team, with Semedo not starting a La Liga match since November.

Barcelona are also looking at new right-backs of their own, with the La Liga champions also taking a look at Norwich’s Aarons, while they are also keen on Real Betis star Emerson.

26-year-old Semedo signed for £26m from Benfica in 2017 and Barcelona are looking to make a profit on him, according to Spanish publication El Desmarque.

Spurs would be willing to offer around £31m, but Barca are holding out for closer to £43m, although that sum seems unlikely.

Semedo’s contract at Barcelona runs until 2022 and they tried to extend it earlier in the season but to no success, after refusing the Portuguese a move to Atletico Madrid over the summer of 2019.

His exit this month now looks more likely than ever, although Tottenham may need to decide where their priorities lie, with Mourinho also looking for a new striker due to the injury suffered by Harry Kane that will keep him out till April.

